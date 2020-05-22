SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $366,000 Position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.37 per share, for a total transaction of $231,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,705.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.50. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

