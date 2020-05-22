SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Talend at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talend by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $948.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. Talend SA has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $48.82.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Talend SA will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,220 shares of company stock worth $175,135. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

