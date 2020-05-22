SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,960 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,981,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.64.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

