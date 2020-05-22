SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,118 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

