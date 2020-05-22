SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 294.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 143.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,954 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,429,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 8,476 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $296,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,425 shares of company stock worth $43,232,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

