SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 165,918 Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 612.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 548,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Gogo Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

