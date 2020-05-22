SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $79.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $119.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.