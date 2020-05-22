SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 27,334 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 365.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RadNet worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 92.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in RadNet by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $17.21 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $839.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

