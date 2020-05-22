SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,204 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Athenex worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 690.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 492,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,969,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.94. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

