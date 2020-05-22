SG Americas Securities LLC Has $376,000 Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 367,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 652,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

