SG Americas Securities LLC Has $370,000 Stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of SurModics worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $468.58 million, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

