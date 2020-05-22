SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 504.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Domo worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Domo by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 466,542 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Domo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $24.91 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

