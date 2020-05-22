SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.25. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNN. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

