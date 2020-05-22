SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 205.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 163,525 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE GTN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

