SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,567 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 264.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South State by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,209,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in South State by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in South State by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in South State by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of South State stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

