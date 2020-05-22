Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,331.80 ($30.67).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,413.80 ($31.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73).

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.78) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,450 ($32.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,820.50 ($26,072.74).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.