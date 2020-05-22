Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

