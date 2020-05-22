Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

SIC stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter.

