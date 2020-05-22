Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.67

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 243126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

SA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

