Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,470. 45.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 558,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of STSA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

