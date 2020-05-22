Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $41.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.27 billion to $42.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.34 billion to $43.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $47.44 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $4,833,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.