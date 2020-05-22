Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.78

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.78 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 9786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 402,979 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

