Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.78

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.78 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 9786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 402,979 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.