Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $869,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,667,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,159,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,849,651 shares of company stock worth $105,594,801. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.