RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.51 ($34.32).

FRA RWE opened at €28.86 ($33.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.62. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

