Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Five9 worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Five9 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $1,328,724.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $352,897.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,112 shares of company stock worth $14,146,493. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

