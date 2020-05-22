Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 891,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

