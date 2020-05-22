Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,585 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,585 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,144 shares of company stock worth $1,583,986. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.