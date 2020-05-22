Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,116 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,673,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 255,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 559.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

