Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,727 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Globant worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Globant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.28. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $141.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

