Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,132 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 29,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 175,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $117.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

