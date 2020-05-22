Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,420 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.54.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $174.99 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

