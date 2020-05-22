Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,138,341 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 78.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $63,731,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $41,163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 1,051,495 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after buying an additional 870,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,699,000 after buying an additional 436,628 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

