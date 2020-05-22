Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of PNR opened at $35.91 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

