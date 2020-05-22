Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121,355 shares of company stock worth $2,169,190. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.