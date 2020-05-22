Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Cadence Bancorp worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 420.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Insiders have acquired 145,447 shares of company stock worth $977,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.92. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

