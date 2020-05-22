Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 47,318 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,387,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,504,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,145,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $49.75 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

