Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 124,604 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,604 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,332. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

