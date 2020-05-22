Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Equitable worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Equitable by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Equitable stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $338,000.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

