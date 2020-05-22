Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Bank of America raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

