Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $8,600,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.