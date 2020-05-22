Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $49,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after buying an additional 602,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

