Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

