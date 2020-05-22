Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

