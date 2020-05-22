Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after purchasing an additional 402,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of MRCY opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

