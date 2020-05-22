Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,310,000.

QTS opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -213.48 and a beta of 0.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,208 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

