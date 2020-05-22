Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 125,435 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 1,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.