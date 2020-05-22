Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.55% of Simulations Plus worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,600. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $39.71 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of -0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.