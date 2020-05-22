Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Korea Electric Power worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of KEP opened at $8.81 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

