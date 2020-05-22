Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,819 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period.

AWI opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

