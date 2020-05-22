Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Cfra

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

